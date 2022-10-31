Halifax residents to pay 7.2 per cent more for water come April

Some Halifax residents will pay more for water starting in December.

The move comes as the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) approves a general rate increase application from Halifax Water.

According to the NSUARB, rates for the average residential family will increase by roughly 3.6 per cent in December and 3.6 per cent in April 2023.

“I am pleased that the NSUARB is satisfied that the planning activities and studies that Halifax Water has completed since the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan update provide an adequate foundation for the capital cost estimates included in this rate application,” said Colleen Rollings, chair of Halifax Water Board of Commissioners, in a news release.

The NSUARB says Halifax Water’s request was driven by high costs due to aging infrastructure, ongoing environmental compliance, and growth within the municipality.

This will be the first hike in water rates since 2016 and the first increase in stormwater rates since 2017.

“Today’s decision helps ensure we can continue to provide reliable service to our customers and the environment,” said Cathie O’Toole, general manager of Halifax Water.

However, she says regardless of the increases, the utility will continue to operate in a deficit because of inflated costs.

Halifax Water operates on a “break-even” basis and a no-profit component is built into the rates, says the NSUARB.

The review board says it expects compliance filing to go ahead within the next three weeks.