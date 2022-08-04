Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender

Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.

Halifax Regional Police say 51-year-old Michael Gary Gilbert has completed a sentence for a number of offences, including sexual exploitation, sexual interference with a person under 14, and multiple charges related to child pornography.

Police have not said exactly where in the Halifax area Gilbert is living and are cautioning the public against vigilantism.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community and is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct,” said Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

According to the conditions of his release, Gilbert is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16, unless supervised by someone the court deems to be appropriate.

Gilbert is not allowed to use a computer system for the purpose of communicating with anyone under the age of 16. He is also not allowed to visit any park, swimming area, daycare, school or any other location where one would expect children under the age of 16 to be present.

Anyone who believes Gilbert is violating his release conditions is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.