N.B. will not introduce bill next month that forces people into drug treatment

The New Brunswick government has delayed a plan to force certain people into addiction treatment.

Sherry Wilson, minister of addictions and mental health services, announced the change in plans in a video statement posted to the Government of New Brunswick's X, formerly known as Twitter, account Friday.

Wilson says the Compassionate Intervention Act is still on their agenda but will not be introduced when the legislature resumes next week.

The proposed legislation would, in extreme cases, empower judges and hearing officers to order treatment for severe substance users with a compassionate approach.

The Compassionate Intervention Act was scheduled to be introduced in May.

"It is clear more time is required to ensure we get this right. As such, it will not be introduced this spring," said Wilson in the video statement.

"In the meantime, we continue to work hard to connect people struggling with serious addition issues with the programs and resources they need."

The decision comes a day after a group of psychiatrists released a letter warning against forced treatment, saying it could do more harm than good.

