

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax riding club is turning to the community for help as a strangles outbreak takes a toll on its horses and finances.

Strangles is a serious bacterial infection that causes fever and swollen lymph nodes. Three horses at the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers have been officially diagnosed with strangles.

“Their symptoms usually last two to three weeks,” explains Angie Holt, manager of the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers. “The thing that makes it a little tricky is it’s very contagious and there’s an incubation period of up to two weeks.”

With the stable under quarantine, there are strict disinfection protocols in place to prevent the infection from spreading.

Last week, the club had to put its classes on hold until the end of the May. Now, as a precaution, all activities are cancelled until at least the end of June.

“For the first time in 83 years, to have to close the doors is a big thing, not just for those of us who are involved now, but Lancers has touched so many people,” says Lara Ryan, whose child takes classes at the riding club.

The Lancers are known throughout Halifax, and the province, for their Musical Ride performances. It’s unclear when those performances will resume.

A major horse show and fundraiser scheduled in July has also been cancelled. Holt says the closure of the stable and the cancellation of events mean no money is coming in, raising questions about whether the club will be able to stay afloat.

“I don’t know how much this is going to cost us yet,” says Holt. “I’m a little worried even thinking about it.”

The club has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $30,000.

“We have a lot of alumni around the world and it’s interesting to find out who’s coming to help us and they’re coming from all over the place and we really, really appreciate all the support,” says Tamzen Black, chair of the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers’ board.

The Lancers say there has already been an outpouring of public support for the club; as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than $9,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page.

The club hopes that support will help it recover once the horses do.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek