Halifax's Cogswell Redevelopment Project continues to cause traffic delays, street closures

The Cogswell Redevelopment Project has rerouted traffic and closed streets in downtown Halifax for two years.

"Everything is on time right now," said Donna Davis, project manager of the Cogswell Redevelopment Project.

For businesses in the area, the ongoing construction has taken a toll on their rate of customers.

"People thought we were closed half the time and then because of the construction, how loud it could be, people didn't want to sit outside on the patio," said Sukhmani Kaur, manager of Bâton Rouge Grillhouse and Bar in downtown Halifax. "So, during the summer especially, it affected our business."

The Bâton Rouge Grillhouse and Bar in downtown Halifax is pictured. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

Davis says business owners are not getting any financial support from the city to offset the impacts caused by the construction. However, they are given frequent updates and the work is being scheduled to minimize impacts on day-to-day operations.

Still, Davis knows the construction has been taking its toll.

"I think their patience is probably running a bit thin right now. We've got one more year to go," Davis said.

Kaur does see the light at the end of the tunnel and the potential this project brings with it.

"Once everything is done around the area, we're expecting to get a lot more people coming in, so it'll be good, it'll be worth it," said Kaur.

Vehicles are seen driving past the Cogswell Redevelopment Project in Halifax. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

The CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission says the redevelopment of the Cogswell interchange has been on their wish list for 20 years.

"It's really much more of a brand new district for downtown," said Paul MacKinnon.

McKinnon says it's not every day planners get to redesign 16 acres in the heart of a city.

"There will be 7,000 to 10,000 people actually living in this district. Ten-thousand-square-feet of new commercial space so, it'll be a destination for people."

Traffic is seen in downtown Halifax. (CTV Atlantic/Jonathan MacInnis)

The next project milestone is the completion of the new Barrington Street, from the roundabout to Duke Street. That is expected to be ready by Dec. 20.

The entire $138-million undertaking is on schedule to be finished by December 2025.

