Halifax’s Lesley Smith returns to AIFF with roles in 3 movies

Movie buffs who attended screenings at the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF) this September are getting to know actor, Lesley Smith.

“This year I’m in three films,” Smith said. “I’m going to cry a little bit. Truly, it’s such… I just feel so lucky.”

Smith credits at the AIFF include a starring role in Tara Thorne’s new movie, “Lakeview,” about a group of friends celebrating a divorce with a girl’s weekend at a summer cottage.

“It’s about the interpersonal dynamics in the group,” Smith said.

Smith said the movie is for anybody who values friendship.

“I think for anyone who’s been part of a group of friends, will find themselves in it,” Smith said. “Anyone who just loves to laugh should check it out.”

Smith also starred in Thorne’s first feature film, “Compulsus” two years ago which led her to the role in “Lakeview.”

“It’s very different from ‘Lakeview,’ Smith said, when referencing her previous movie with Thorne. “Some very dark, heavy themes. It’s like a revenge thriller sort of style.”

Smith said the cast would fall into comedy bits between takes on “Compulsus” to lighten the mood.

“Tara said, she was like, I really want to capture that energy onscreen,” Smith said, adding that Thorne started writing “Lakeview” the minute “Compulsus” wrapped.

The ensemble comedy “Lakeview” had its sold-out world premiere in Halifax during AIFF, 2024. It will be available to purchase for streaming on the AIFF webpage starting Wednesday.

