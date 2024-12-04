Nova Scotia, still dependent on fossil fuels, drops in rankings for energy efficiency

HALIFAX -

A national study says Nova Scotia's leadership position in energy efficiency has been overtaken by other provinces, including its closest neighbours.

The 2024 "Canadian Energy Efficiency Scorecard" has the East Coast province tumbling from second place in in 2022 to fifth, while Prince Edward Island is tied with Quebec for second place, and New Brunswick has moved ahead to fourth spot.

British Columbia has retained its rank at first place, based on data gathered between January 2023 and June of this year.

The recently released report, produced by Efficiency Canada, bases the rankings on programs and policies that aim to conserve energy in households, cars and buildings, and reduce the use of oil and natural gas.

Brendan Haley, policy director with the non-profit group, says it's important for the Maritime provinces to strive for energy efficiency because they continue to rely heavily on costly fossil fuels that drive up household and business expenses.

He says Nova Scotia's programs have been emulated in other jurisdictions, but now P.E.I. and New Brunswick have higher levels of overall efficiency, spending and supports for low-to-moderate income households, while other provinces are moving more quickly on retrofitting buildings for improved energy efficiency.

The study notes that Nova Scotia recently adopted improved building codes, but Efficiency Canada recommends the province set requirements for large commercial and residential buildings to achieve certain energy and emission-performance standards.

