HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed early on Saturday morning in Halifax.

On Saturday, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred moments before in the area of Prince Street and Argyle Street. A cab driver reported bringing a fare to the location when the fare punched him in the face and proceeded to grab an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot up a hill westbound on Prince Street.

The cab driver was not seriously injured.

No arrests were made during a preliminary investigation; however, police identified an adult male suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the robbery to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.