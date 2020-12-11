HALIFAX -- The city of Halifax is now offering free menstrual products at 22 city-owned facilities.

In a release sent Friday morning, the city says the tampons and sanitary pads will be available and restocked daily.

The free products will be at the following recreation facilities, community centres and transit terminals.

Acadia Centre

Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre

Lakeside Community Centre

Captain William Spry Community Centre

Chocolate Lake Community Centre

Dartmouth North Community Centre

Findlay Community Centre

George Dixon Community Centre

Gordon R. Snow Community Centre

LeBrun Recreation Centre

Needham Community Centre

North Preston Community Centre

St. Andrew's Community Centre

Sackville Sports Stadium

Emera Oval Pavilion

St. Mary's Boat Club

Alderney Ferry Terminal

Woodside Ferry Terminal

Halifax Ferry Terminal

Lacewood Terminal

Bridge Terminal Sackville Terminal

The city says the new initiative is part of their commitment to reducing poverty through the Building Poverty Solutions report developed in collaboration with United Way Halifax.

A survey carried out in 2018 by Plan Canada International suggested one-third of women under age 25 found it difficult to afford menstrual products.

On average, women in Canada spend between $30 and $50 a year on menstrual products.