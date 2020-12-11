Advertisement
Halifax to offer free menstrual products at city-owned facilities
Various menstrual products are seen, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Kennesaw, Ga. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Stewart)
HALIFAX -- The city of Halifax is now offering free menstrual products at 22 city-owned facilities.
In a release sent Friday morning, the city says the tampons and sanitary pads will be available and restocked daily.
The free products will be at the following recreation facilities, community centres and transit terminals.
- Acadia Centre
- Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre
- Lakeside Community Centre
- Captain William Spry Community Centre
- Chocolate Lake Community Centre
- Dartmouth North Community Centre
- Findlay Community Centre
- George Dixon Community Centre
- Gordon R. Snow Community Centre
- LeBrun Recreation Centre
- Needham Community Centre
- North Preston Community Centre
- St. Andrew's Community Centre
- Sackville Sports Stadium
- Emera Oval Pavilion
- St. Mary's Boat Club
- Alderney Ferry Terminal
- Woodside Ferry Terminal
- Halifax Ferry Terminal
- Lacewood Terminal
- Bridge Terminal Sackville Terminal
The city says the new initiative is part of their commitment to reducing poverty through the Building Poverty Solutions report developed in collaboration with United Way Halifax.
A survey carried out in 2018 by Plan Canada International suggested one-third of women under age 25 found it difficult to afford menstrual products.
On average, women in Canada spend between $30 and $50 a year on menstrual products.