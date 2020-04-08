HALIFAX -- A Halifax Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says Halifax Transit learned about the confirmed case Wednesday.

In a news release, HRM says the driver hasn’t been in the workplace since Saturday, and all workspaces and vehicles the individual was in contact with have already been cleaned as part of Halifax Transit’s enhanced protocol.

Public health is working with Halifax Transit and has been in contact with the individual who tested positive.

HRM says public health will complete contact tracing to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the driver.

Public health will contact those who are required to self-isolate and will test anyone they feel needs to be tested.

“Halifax Transit continues to engage with Public Health regularly to take direction regarding all the necessary steps required to safeguard the health of employees and residents,” said HRM in a statement.

Halifax Transit has been designated an essential service under Nova Scotia’s state of emergency.

“In light of this direction by the province, the municipality will continue delivering the highest level of service that can be reasonably provided – while also continuing to take steps that help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and make buses as safe an environment as possible in the circumstances,” said HRM.

Over the last few weeks, Halifax Transit has taken the following steps in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Fare collection is suspended on all buses and ferries.

High-touch surfaces are being wiped down more often.

The first seven to 10 seats behind the driver are closed off to passengers.

The number of passengers is limited to the number of seats available.

Only 50 passengers are allowed on each ferry per trip.

Buses and ferries are also operating on a reduced schedule.

HRM says the level of transit service will continue to be adjusted as necessary, based on available operational resources.

This is a developing story. More to come.