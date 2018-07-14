Featured
Halifax Transit bus hit with projectile, reducing Bedford Highway inbound to one lane
HRP close a section of Bedford Highway after a transit bus is hit with a projectile
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 3:40PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 14, 2018 3:44PM ADT
HALIFAX - Traffic is reduced to one inbound lane on the Bedford Highway while police investigate an incident that took place Saturday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say that around 1:15 p.m. they received a call that a Halifax Transit Bus had been damaged by a projectile near the 50 block.
One adult passenger was injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
HRM Fire and Emergency were also on the scene.
Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to call Halifax police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.