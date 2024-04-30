Bass River, N.S., deaths deemed not suspicious: medical examiner

The deaths of two people in Bass River, N.S., are not believed to be suspicious, according to a medical examiner.

An RCMP news release says the bodies of two people were found on a beach off Wharf Road in the early morning hours of April 17.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an investigation, which indicated the deaths are not suspicious. Due to this finding, the RCMP has ended its investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the affected families and the community,” the release says. “In consideration of the Privacy Act and out of respect for the families, the Nova Scotia RCMP will not be releasing any further details.”

