Halifax Ukrainian Store seeking Christmas-related donations for refugees

A store in Halifax dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees is looking to share some Christmas cheer with those who were forced to flee their war-torn country.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly eight months ago, about 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their home country to Canada.

The Ukrainian Store in Halifax has helped hundreds of people displaced by the war find items from living room furniture to footwear.

"Things are going quite well. I mean, we are very busy and we have newcomers at the store every day, so lots of people are still coming from the Ukraine," said Nanette Dean, the store's managing director.

According to Dean, the store still sees about 30 to 40 people each day, keeping the demand for donated items high.

"We're looking pretty much for everything. Furniture is big, beds if they're in good condition. We're looking for financial contributions, which really helps because then I go out and we buy some items, household items like kettles, toasters, frying pans, cutlery, that kind of thing. So, we need also linens, hair dryers, and gas cards would be nice to help our volunteer drivers as well," said Dean.

"We've also had some requests for food items. Some people are going to food banks. So, it would be nice to have anything people can help out with, we'll take."

Now, those who operate the store, located at 7071 Bayers Road, are asking for help with donations of holiday items.

"Christmas is a big holiday in Ukraine, so looking for trees, lights, decorations. Everything Christmas," said Dean.

For anyone who is unable to donate holiday or other items, but would still like to help, monetary donations can be emailed to theukrainianstore@gmail.com or dropped off in-person.

The Halifax Ukrainian Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Ukrainians who are in need of items can also fill in a request form on the store's website.

The Halifax Ukrainian Store opened in June, and offers refugees items to help start their lives over for free.