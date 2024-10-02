ATLANTIC
    • DFO seizes more than $100,000 worth of lobster from N.S. facility

    The DFO seized more than 13,000 pounds of lobster in Shelburne County, N.S., on Oct. 2, 2024. (Source: X/@DFO_MAR) The DFO seized more than 13,000 pounds of lobster in Shelburne County, N.S., on Oct. 2, 2024. (Source: X/@DFO_MAR)
    Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) seized more than 13,000 pounds of lobster – worth more than $100,000 – from a facility in Shelburne County, N.S., on Wednesday.

    Fishery officers executed a search warrant at the facility and seized electronic records and documents along with the lobster, according to a social media post from the DFO.

    Officers also arrested a person at the facility for an offence under the Fisheries Act.

    “Fishery officers are conducting other enforcement activities to deter and prevent the unauthorized sale of lobster harvested without a commercial licence,” the post reads.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

