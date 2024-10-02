New Brunswick election: Day 14 focuses on drug use, health care, environment

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs arrived in Moncton, N.B., late Wednesday morning for a luncheon at the Alma City Club.

In a 20-minute speech, Higgs spoke about health care, crime, homelessness and drug use on the province’s streets.

Higgs reiterated a promise that he would not build anymore safe injection sites but would introduce a compassionate care model so that people suffering from substance use disorder can help themselves.

“Our sole focus is recovery, not drugs for life, not a program where you just exist, but a program where you actually have a future,” said Higgs.

Higgs however didn’t speak about Sherry Wilson, who wasn’t present at the private business club.

In a social media post made on Truth and Reconciliation Day and deleted on Tuesday, the MLA candidate for Albert-Riverview seemed to make a comparison between the Canadian residential school tragedy and the province’s policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Higgs did address the issue on Tuesday but didn’t want to discuss it further on Wednesday, saying Wilson was campaigning.

“We’ve already discussed that issue. I’ve talked about it yesterday and that issue is closed,” said Higgs.

Liberal leader Susan Holt was in Neguac to announce how her party will implement $250-a-month to unpaid and informal caregivers who are looking after aging family members.

“Care at home saves us money in the system. It's better care, and it's better for the seniors who would like to stay in their homes as long as possible,” said Holt.

Near the AIM scrapyard in Saint John, Green Party leader David Coon announced that if elected, he would create legislation that would guarantee a right to a healthy environment.

“And ensure from here on, that New Brunswickers have a legal right to a healthy environment, to protect them and to keep their children safe,” said Coon.

Coon will make an announcement Friday morning in Fredericton about the Green Party's plan to create a universal school lunch program.

Holt and the Liberals will hold a campaign platform launch in the capital and Higgs and the Conservatives will be in Saint John for an announcement.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.