Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police identify 'persons of interest'

Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.

The Fredericton Police Force says two men were assaulted in the Tannery area early in the morning on Sept. 22. Police responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

One man was seriously injured while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police were initially investigating the incident as a serious assault, but say they learned Tuesday afternoon that the 41-year-old man has since died, so they are now treating the case as a homicide.

The Fredericton Police Force released this photo of "persons of interest" in connection with a homicide investigation on Oct. 1, 2024. (Fredericton Police Force/Facebook)

Persons of interest identified

Investigators were trying to identify a group of men in connection with the investigation and released two photos of the group on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

They said Wednesday morning that they have since identified the “persons of interest” and have removed the photos.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jordan Milbury at intelligence@fredericton.ca or 506-460-2300. Anonymous information can be provided through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

