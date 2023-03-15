Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report

According to his biography on the university’s website, Wayne Hankey was Director of the King’s Foundation Year Program from 1972-1978, and College Librarian from 1981-1993. (Photo via University of King's College) According to his biography on the university’s website, Wayne Hankey was Director of the King’s Foundation Year Program from 1972-1978, and College Librarian from 1981-1993. (Photo via University of King's College)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island