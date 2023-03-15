Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report

A new report says a former Halifax professor and priest who is now dead, had used his power and position to target and abuse young men and students.

The University of King's College released its final report from the independent review Wednesday morning, which examined the historical sexual assault charges and allegations laid against its former professor Wayne Hankey.

It concluded, Hankey had engaged in a pattern of "predatory and abusive behavior towards some young men," which the report says was unwanted by the victims and they didn't consent.

The review included access to hundreds of pages of documents and interviews with 81 people, who for the most part, were all connected to King's.

Lawyer Janice Rubin, who was appointed by King's to lead the independent review had concluded the professor had exploited his position of power to access young men.

Based on their interviews and research, the report said the school had responsibility in what transpired and for that says, "King's is responsible for its role in the harm" done.

On February 1st, 2022, Halifax Regional Police charged the former professor and Anglican priest with sexual assault following an incident at a King's residence in 1988.

At that time Hankey was teaching a course at Dalhousie, and following the charges, the university announced he would be stepping down.

Following the charges, King's struck an independent review to determine what happened, "which was separate of any criminal justice matters," that were proceeding in the courts.

The report accused the school, in the past of protecting Hankey and said “King’s response to becoming aware of Dr. Hankey’s inappropriate behaviour, or suggestions of it, was lacking. This served to protect Dr. Hankey.”

In 2015, Hankey stepped down as a professor at King's

The review, however, did not hear from Hankey himself, as he died at his home Feb. 6, 2022, a month before his trial was set to begin, he was 77 years old.

In a memo, King's said the review aimed to determine what happened during the incident in 1988 and make recommendations based on those findings, to ensure the King's community is safe and supports survivors and victims of sexual violence.

According to King's, Hankey was disciplined by the institution in 1991, after a former student issued a complaint that they were sexually abused by Hankey while studying at the University.

Halifax Regional Police pressed another sexual assault charge against Hankey in April 2022, involving a man in an incident that goes to 1982.

That also includes charges of indecent assault relating to a third victim, who made assault claims that allegedly occurred in the late 1970s.

Hankey had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges before his death. The crown dropped the charges against Hankey following his death.

Rubin's final report included a list of final recommendations, that King's put out a final call for individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.

It calls for the institution to make amends with those impacted by the abuse at the school by an apology to acknowledge the harm done and offer financial compensation to the men involved.

"We recommend that King’s publicly apologize for Dr. Hankey’s behaviour, and the university’s failures to address it," said the report.

With files from The Canadian Press