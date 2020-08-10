HALIFAX -- Parks Canada’s tours to Georges Island are proving to be extremely popular, with all of the tour tickets sold out just one weekend into operations.

For most, Georges Island is a mystifying part of Halifax Harbour. But for Dale Veinot, it was her childhood playground.

“I went in all the tunnels that were there,” reminisces Veinot, who was born in 1945.

From 1946 to 1964, Veinot and her family had the whole island to themselves.

Her father Victor Matthews and mother Ethel moved the family there full time, when Victor became stationed as the island’s lighthouse keeper.

Dale was just a baby when her family first moved to that island, but eventually helped her father with his lighthouse keeper duties when she became a bit older.

“I’d go walk up, zoom up and zoom down,” recalls Veinot. “It’s a wonder I’m not dead.”

Adventure was always nearby for Dale and her siblings growing up on the island.

There was a hazard or two as well, like the time Dale fell into a large hole on the island.

“I was doing something stupid and I fell all the way down there like that. It was hard getting up those bricks,” says Veinot.

At six years old, Dale had the distinction of having the only car in the middle of the harbour.

A newspaper clipping from 1951 said Dale didn’t have any sidewalks to drive on, but a barrier of lobster traps made sure she didn’t drive off the wharf.

Dale and her family would often travel back and forth between the island and the mainland, including boat trips to school in Halifax.

“Dad would take me over to Pier 20 or Kings Wharf,” says Veinot.

There was no electricity on the island either, a lack of convenience the family didn’t mind.

“We had the stove, which we put a lot of wood in, and we had a furnace,” says Veinot.

Since moving off the island in 1964, Dale has returned several times over the years, keeping watch over her childhood home.

She penned a poem in 1966 titled ‘Our Island Home’, writing; “Quite a place to spend my life, 18 years of exploring and delight.”

For now, Dale says she’s content to find any boat in the harbour that would like to take her to Georges Island for a visit. After all, she is a local.