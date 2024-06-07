Hanwell, N.B., man arrested following investigation into online sale of contraband cannabis products

A 27-year-old man from Hanwell, N.B., has been arrested for allegedly possessing more than 32 kilograms of dried cannabis and having a concealed weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, peace officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety made the arrest in Fredericton on May 10 following a three-month investigation into the online sale of contraband cannabis products.

A search warrant was then executed at a home, which led to a further seizure of dried cannabis, hashish, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), other cannabis products, electronic scales, packaging and printing material, and cash, the release states.

Investigators say they believe the man had been operating an online dispensary, with customers receiving products through the mail.

The suspect was released from custody and is due in court on July 26.

According to the release, the suspect will face charges under the federal Cannabis Act and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as well as charges related to weapons and breaching probation.

