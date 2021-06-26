HALIFAX -- The Royal Canadian Navy welcomed its newest ship, the Harry DeWolf, during a commissioning ceremony in Halifax on Saturday.

The Harry DeWolf is the first ship completed as part of the National Shipbuilding Procurement Strategy and was built at Irving Shipbuilding's Halifax Shipyard.

"Nova Scotia has long been known for its expertise in shipbuilding, and now we have the first commissioned vessel ready for deployment," Premier Rankin said in a news release Saturday.

"The economic value of these ship contracts is vital to Nova Scotia, providing millions of dollars in direct and indirect impact."

"Over 1,100 Nova Scotians were directly employed in the construction of HMCS Harry DeWolf at the Halifax Shipyard, and the construction of the remaining ships will provide opportunities for thousands more. Since 2015, 2,100 employees were hired in Halifax alone, with more jobs to come," said Rankin.

Saturday's ceremony showcased many naval traditions, including the symbolic presentation of the “keys to the ship” to commanding officer Corey Gleason, the raising of the ship’s pennant and the hoisting of the ensign and jack.

The Harry DeWolf is specifically designed to patrol Canada’s northernmost regions and offshore waters.

It is named in honour of wartime Canadian naval hero Vice-Admiral Harry DeWolf, marking the first time in its 111-year history that the Navy is naming a class after a prominent Canadian Navy figure.