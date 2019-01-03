

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia fire chief is reminding homeowners about the importance of smoke detectors after a house in Kennetcook, N.S. was gutted by fire.

Roughly 40 firefighters from several detachments responded to the home around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Noel Fire Chief Wayne Greene says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

He says the firefighters had a difficult time fighting the flames as they faced bitter-cold temperatures near -20 with the windchill.

“It is extremely hard. As soon as you shut a hose off, if you don’t leave it to trickle … you have hoses which will freeze,” said Greene. “It’s a trying time to fight a fire.”

A woman, her daughter, and their dogs all managed to escape without injury, but the home was destroyed.

“It’s a total loss. There’s nothing salvageable here at all,” said Greene.

He says there were no smoke detectors in the home and is reminding homeowners about the importance of the devices.

“Make sure you have a working smoke detector,” said Greene. “These two were very lucky that they woke up because there were no smoke detectors in the house.”

The fire started in the back of the home but the cause has yet to be determined.