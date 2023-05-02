'He just had no ego': Fellow musicians remember Gordon Lightfoot
A day after his passing, tributes to iconic singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot are pouring in from around the world.
"He's without a doubt the most successful Canadian artist in the history of music," said Maritime singer and songwriter J.P. Cormier, who got to know Lightfoot over the years.
"I have called every month. We were always passing messages back and forth through Anne, his office manager," said Cormier, adding he always made sure Lightfoot had access to his schedule.
“Because you'd never know when we'd be in the same town," he said. "I braced for this, but it hasn't really sunk in yet."
Respected worldwide, Lightfoot's music was recorded by some of the most iconic performers in history, including Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.
"He never talked about it," said Cormier, who admits to being a fan before he became a friend, eventually recording an entire tribute album.
"I remember the night we spent together just after ‘The Long River’ came out," said Cormier.
“He came to see me and all he wanted to talk about was the way I tuned the guitar on ‘Home for the Forest,’ because I changed it from the way he did it to a real ballad, slow ballad. And he was like, "You made that song much sadder," he says. “I said, "Yeah, It's a sad song. A sad story. A true story."
In a world of egos, Gordon Lightfoot was unique.
"If you didn't know who he was, you'd think you were talking to a janitor," said Cormier. "He just had no ego, none. He was the most humble, unassuming man. He didn't want attention, didn't like it that much. He was very shy."
Over the years, he picked up a dozen Juno Awards, and nearly every other honour Canada can bestow. Even that probably wasn't enough.
"He was one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He was Bob Dylan's favourite songwriter," notes singer and songwriter Dave Gunning, who also met Lightfoot a number of times, although their first encounter was mortifying.
Gunning was playing bass at Rideau Hall for another legendary Canadian performer, Stompin’ Tom Connors.
"I packed the electric guitar back in the case, and I was walking off stage through the thin curtain, and I nailed a guy really hard in the leg. It was Gordon Lightfoot," said Gunning.
"I remember saying, ‘I'm so sorry, you're my favourite!’" I reached for his hand and he shook my hand, and he said, "Great groove for the last minute," because he only watched the last minute of the show, apparently," said Gunning with a laugh.
Both shared a number of funny and poignant stories with CTV News Tuesday.
"Lightfoot was probably the first male voice that a lot of us heard. So, maybe we all felt like he was our father or something. It's a very weird feeling losing him, although we knew he was sick," said Gunning.
Indeed, ill health in recent years had slowed Lightfoot considerably, and just three weeks ago, an upcoming tour was abruptly cancelled.
"The last time I saw him, he was quite frail," said Cormier. "And he must have hugged me about six times. He just kept coming up and I would put my arm around him and there was nothing left of him."
But both men say his legacy will live on.
"He'll be remembered as the greatest songwriter of all time for many people," said Gunning. "I can't remember my first time hearing Gordon Lightfoot. It seems like I've always heard Gordon Lightfoot."
Lightfoot's family says he died peacefully in a Toronto hospital Monday, the successful end of a long musical journey, said Cormier.
"He told me that more than once. ‘I don't care, as long as I can play right to the end. I'm going to play right to the end.'"
"And he did."
