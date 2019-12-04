SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Public Health advisory has been issued for anyone who has received a piercing from a tattoo shop in Sydney over the past six months.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says Nova Scotia Environment inspected The Tat Tomb Gallery and reported that piercing instruments may not have been cleaned properly.

NSHA says no illnesses have been reported by clients of the shop, and risk of transmitting blood-borne illnesses, such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV, through piercing instruments is considered to be low.

However, health officials are contacting anyone who received a piercing from The Tat Tomb Gallery between June and November, as a precaution.

“This is a precautionary measure,” said Dr. Claudia Sarbu, medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Under the Health Protection Act, we have obtained client records from the business and we are reaching out to those individuals to ensure appropriate follow-up, which includes testing for blood-borne illnesses.”

Anyone who received a piercing from The Tat Tomb Gallery between June and November is asked to follow up with Public Health if they are not contacted.

“Even with low risk, we want to ensure these clients are aware and have the appropriate care and supports as needed,” said Sarbu.

NSHA says The Tat Tomb Gallery has complied with orders to stop piercing.

It also notes that the inspection didn’t reveal any issues with infection prevention and control regarding tattoo practices at the shop.