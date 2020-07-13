CHARLOTTETOWN -- A health care worker at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is the eighth person on the Island to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said today the man in his 40s tested positive Sunday night, after being infected by a patient.

Authorities identified him after tracing the contacts of a Queen's County woman who tested positive on the weekend.

The woman, in her 80s, had gone to the hospital by ambulance on July 4 and came into contact with the health care worker.

Morrison says the worker had travelled in Canada, but outside the Atlantic provinces, and returned to work July 4 after testing negative for COVID-19.

P.E.I. has now had 35 cases of COVID-19, including 27 that are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.