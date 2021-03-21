HALIFAX -- Public health in New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new case is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and involves an individual in their 30s. Public health says the case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

One person has recovered from the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, with the total number of active cases remaining at 49.

VACCINATION CLINICS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STAFF

New Brunswick is making vaccination clinics more accessible for high school staff in the province.

Beween March 22 and March 27, 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the province's 16 locations.

Health officials say schools will be closed on the days that local clinics are being held to allow high school staff to be vaccinated and plan for the full return to school.

Beginning Monday, vaccination clinics in Edmundston and Centreville will be available for staff at the following schools:

Saint Mary’s Academy in Edmundston

John Caldwell School in Grand Falls

Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston

École Grande-Rivière in Saint-Léonard

École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick

Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls

Canterbury High School in Canterbury

Carleton North High School in Florenceville-Bristol

Hartland Community School in Hartland

Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover

Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock

Woodstock High School in Woodstock

In a news release from the province on Sunday, it says further details about the additional clinics that will be held throughout the week will be provided on Monday.

New Brunswick announced the full-time return of high school students on Friday. The changes to the province's Return to School plan means students in Grade 9 through 12 that are in the province's yellow and orange public health levels will be learning in the classroom every day beginning April 12.

The province also announced Friday that all high school staff are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as high school students who are 16 and older with complex medical conditions.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,490 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,410 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with nobody in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 645 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 245,323 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 347 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 245 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 438 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

All zones in New Brunswick are in the Yellow level under the province's mandatory order.