CHARLOTTETOWN -- Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the new cases involve two men in their 20s and one man in his 40s.

She says all three cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic region.

Prince Edward Island has 12 active reported cases of COVID-19.

Officials on the Island have reported a total of 156 COVID-19 cases and no deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 26, 2021.