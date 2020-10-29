HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient reported missing from a hospital in Dartmouth, N.S.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Daniel Angus Ryan.

The health authority did not say when or from which hospital Ryan was reported missing.

It did say Ryan’s risk to himself and others increases the longer he is away from hospital.

Ryan is described as an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and black braided hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police detachment.