Health officials warn of fentanyl on P.E.I. following 2 overdoses in 24 hours
Health officials and police on Prince Edward Island are warning Islanders about the presence of a highly potent opioid, fentanyl, in the province.
The warning comes after two confirmed accidental overdoses, and one possible overdose, involving the drug in the Summerside area in 24 hours.
According to a news release from the province, no deaths have been reported in relation to these incidents.
“Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine and has caused accidental overdoses and death in individuals who consume street drugs,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release.
“Carrying naloxone and informing others who may use drugs that naloxone is available across Prince Edward Island are important steps to reduce the risk of possible accidental overdoses.”
Naloxone, sold often under the brand Narcan, is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.
If someone feels they need a naloxone kit, the province says they can contact the provincial Needle Exchange Program online.
They say free kits are also available to clients of mental health and addictions programs, and select community groups.
Remote (phone-based) overdose response services are also available, including the National Overdose Response Service and Brave.
Both services are available 24/7 and are free and confidential.
Sgt. Jason Blacquiere of the Summerside Police Services says it is concerning to see fentanyl circulating in the community.
“We are being vigilant in our response and continue to work with our partners to ensure there are safe and healthy communities across the province,” he said.
Police say they are continuing their investigation into these incidents. They’re asking anyone with information related to the overdoses, or other drug-related information, to contact the Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201.
