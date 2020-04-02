HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning the public about potential exposures to COVID-19 at a funeral home and fire hall in Pictou County.

The NSHA says anyone who visited the Eagles Funeral Home in Westville, N.S., or the Alma Fire Hall in Alma, N.S., on March 15 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

At this point, anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 would be past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

"This notification is being made out of an abundance of caution as Public Health now starts contact tracing 48 hours befoer the symptom onset. These events fell within that 48-hour period," said the NSHA in a news release.

Anyone who was at those locations on March 15 and developed COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing after that date should call 811.

The NSHA says that will help Public Health identify any connected cases and aid with containment efforts.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms you should:

Take the COVID-19 online self-assessment questionnaire to determine if you need to call 811.

If needed, call 811 for assessment. Please self-isolate until you receive 811 advice on next steps.

Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by a family physician or 811.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.