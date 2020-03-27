HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are warning the public about potential exposures to COVID-19 in New Glasgow and Antigonish, though the risk is low.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says people who visited Highland Eye Care on Dalhousie Street in New Glasgow, N.S. on March 11 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Those who attended the Bantam AAA Provincial Hockey Championship at the Charles V. Keating Millennium Centre in Antigonish, N.S. on March 12 may have also been exposed to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, spoke about the possible exposures during a news conference Friday.

He said the risk to the general public is low and people who were in close contact with the COVID-19 case have already been identified and tested.

Strang and the NSHA also noted that 14 days have passed since the possible exposures, but people who visited those locations on those dates should still monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, as a precaution.

“These events took place two weeks ago … anybody who would have been sick, today would have kind of been the last day they would have been sick,” said Strang during the news conference.

“If you were at those locations and you have developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since then, please call 811,” said Dr. Daniela Kempkens, the regional medical officer of health, in a statement.

“This will help us to identify any connected cases and will aid our containment efforts.”

Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

Anyone who experiences those symptoms is asked to take the online self-assessment questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

People should not go to a COVID-19 assessment centre unless directed to do so by 811.

As of Friday, there were 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.