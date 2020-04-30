HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning of potential exposures to COVID-19 at two locations in central Halifax.

The NSHA says anyone who visited Canadian Tire on Quinpool Road between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 18 could have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who stopped at the NSLC on Quinpool Road between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 18 could also have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public health is contacting anyone known to be a close contact to the person who tested positive for COVID-19, but there may be other contacts health officials are not aware of.

Anyone who was exposed to the virus at those locations on those dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2, and are being urged to self-monitor.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who experiences two or more of these symptoms is urged to self-isolate and call 811 for further instruction.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 947.