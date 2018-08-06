

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - The Halifax Bengal Lancers celebrated their grand re-opening today after a strangles outbreak closed the riding school for 11 weeks.

Three horses were diagnosed with the serious respiratory infection in May causing the non-profit to quarantine its stable and suspend all programs, but once again all animals are back in good health.

The Bangel Lancers said in a Facebook post that each horse has undergone three seperate tests and have been given the clear, but the manager of the riding school, Angie Holt, said the outbreak caused them to take a big hit financially.

“Our downtown horse show is a big event where we invite horses from across the province to come compete here in the city. It's one of our major fundraisers every year, we've been doing it for 27 years, and we had to cancel that, which was a big blow to us. We're now just trying to get back on our feet,” said Holt.

The Bengal Lancers are hoping to reach a 30 thousand dollar fundraising goal to off-set the money lost during the closure and to provide vet care. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help them raise the funds.

The news of the reopening also means that two of the Halifax Regional Police force horses that reside in the stables have been cleared. Sarge and Valour will now return to active duty with the HRP Mounted Unit.