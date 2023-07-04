Heat pump installation in high demand in Nova Scotia
Conscious of their carbon footprint, Morgan Morrissey and her family installed a new front door and heat pumps at their Bedford, N.S., house instead of electric baseboard heaters.
The aim is to make the house more energy efficient and save energy and money.
“It’s definitely worth it. There are some steps to go through. The companies that we worked with were familiar with the program and so they were a big help in navigating it,” said Morrissey.
Their heat pump system cost about $15,000 upfront, but rebates and an interest-free loan could help cover costs. Homes have to be audited for energy efficiency before and after upgrades before homeowners can learn exactly how much they’ll qualify for.
“We had our energy home assessment completed this morning,” said Morrissey. “So we’re looking forward to find out how much we’re going to get back in grants because that is not calculated or completed yet.”
Homeowners could be eligible for the Canada Greener Homes Grant, a federal rebate which offers up to $5,000. Eligible homeowners can apply for a 10-year interest-free loan between $5,000 and $40,000.
Low-to-middle income households could also qualify for up to $5,000 from Ottawa’s Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program, a rebate designed to incentivize homeowners off heating oil.
There are also provincial rebates through Efficiency Nova Scotia for upgrades, such as windows and doors, installation, draft-proofing and heat pumps and an option for low-income homeowners to apply to have free energy efficiency upgrades, including heat pumps.
But for some homeowners, like Leah Goodick, waiting for rebates has been a waiting game. Goodick said she paid $10,000 for the installation of a heat pump system back in September.
While the Cole Harbour, N.S., resident has received provincial rebates, she says she’s still waiting for her rebates from Ottawa’s programs. Meanwhile, the cost to pay off her Visa is mounting.
“I’m quite upset,” said Goodick. “Why would you tell me I’m getting a rebate and then every month I’m waiting and waiting and I did everything on my part to make this happen and they’re not doing their part to make it happen?”
Efficiency Nova Scotia’s communications lead Janet Tobin says the organization took over processing Ottawa’s rebates in March. She says 2,500 rebates have been processed since March but knows there are still about 2,200 in the queue.
“We know there are still folks waiting and we’re working through them as quickly as we can and we really appreciate people’s patience,” said Tobin. “As we move through that, we’ve brought in additional staff members to help us process those backlogs.”
Brodie Sampson, co-owner of Nova Heat Pumps & Air Conditioning, says his company has been busy and right now, demand is high. His advice for is for people to shop around and go to a vetted and trusted installer.
“Get a few different home energy companies in to give you quotes, give you assessments, sometimes it takes a second eye to see how we can put in a different system,” said Sampson.
Looking back at the process, Morrissey notes she's learned a lot and is encouraging others to install a heat pump to save on energy bills. Her advice is to try get quotes from supplies at the same time as the energy assessment or wait for it to be done.
“That could help speed up the process,” she said.
She also recommends trying to negotiate with suppliers to pay for the installation once you’ve received the Canada Greener Homes Loan, in case that’s an option.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
