Heat warnings issued across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia for mid-week

A series of heat warnings are in place across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s this week.

Environment Canada says a period of “very hot and humid” weather is expected from Tuesday through Thursday.

Daytime highs will vary from near 30 to 33 C, with the humidex expected to reach 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Little relief is expected overnight, with lows of 17 to 24 C in the forecast.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid conditions "could possibly continue into Friday."

"The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues," the warnings read.