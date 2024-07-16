ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in N.S. lifted

    Share

    Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.

    High humidex levels in all three provinces will make it feel more like 36 to 39 C.

    The heat warnings are expected to last into Wednesday in New Brunswick, while they may continue through to Thursday in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

    Little relief is expected overnight, with low temperatures forecast between 17 and 20 C.

    Thunderstorm watches lifted

    Thunderstorm watches that were in effect for parts of Nova Scotia Tuesday morning have been lifted.

    Environment Canada issued the watches for Lunenburg and Queens counties, saying conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

    As of 10 a.m., those watches have been lifted.

    A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave. Click here for more details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News