Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in N.S. lifted
Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.
High humidex levels in all three provinces will make it feel more like 36 to 39 C.
The heat warnings are expected to last into Wednesday in New Brunswick, while they may continue through to Thursday in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Little relief is expected overnight, with low temperatures forecast between 17 and 20 C.
Thunderstorm watches lifted
Thunderstorm watches that were in effect for parts of Nova Scotia Tuesday morning have been lifted.
Environment Canada issued the watches for Lunenburg and Queens counties, saying conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.
As of 10 a.m., those watches have been lifted.
A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave. Click here for more details.
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of taking bribes in cash and gold and acting as Egypt's foreign agent
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on Tuesday on all counts at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Jack Black's band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate's comment on Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Toronto
LIVE UPDATES
List of Toronto road, transit routes closed by heavy rainfall, flooding
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News has compiled a list of some of the ongoing road closures in Toronto.
Calgary
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
Calgary doctor's practice permit cancelled over sexual abuse
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
Edmonton
Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Montreal
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Former Amazon warehouse worker sounds alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16 and 17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers, according to one former employee.
Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Ottawa
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon.
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Alta Vista to be considered for tent-like structure to house asylum seekers
Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood is being shortlisted as a possible candidate for the installation of a tent-like "sprung structure" to house asylum seekers.
London
Search and recovery effort still underway in Port Stanley
The search and recovery continues Tuesday for a 14 year old who went missing in Lake Erie on Sunday. OPP told CTV News, officers have been in Port Stanley since this morning.
Multiple road closure due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
Barrie
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
Non-alcoholic shop opens downtown Barrie
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Former Sudbury Wolves star Quinton Byfield signs $31M contract with LA
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
Kitchener
Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
A woman’s body was recovered Monday from the banks of Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
Police close Kitchener road to deal with barricaded person
Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
Windsor
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Police seek suspect after man shot in the leg with a rifle
Windsor police officers are asking for help locating a suspect following a shooting in the city’s west end.
UWindsor speaks out following WJF's criticism
On July 11, two deals were reached between the pro-Palestinian protesters and the University of Windsor.
Winnipeg
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Regina
Sask. RCMP respond to 147 calls for service and make 33 arrests at Country Thunder
It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
'We stopped them': Sask. commits to pay Canada Revenue Agency 50% of skipped carbon levy payments
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
Saskatoon
Labour groups apply to intervene in appeal of Sask. law that forces workers to 'out' trans youth
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Vancouver
LIVE SOON
-
A real estate broker in West Vancouver has been fined more than $83,000 for failing to comply with federal money laundering rules.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.
-
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
Kelowna
-
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.