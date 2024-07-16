Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in N.S. lifted

Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.

High humidex levels in all three provinces will make it feel more like 36 to 39 C.

The heat warnings are expected to last into Wednesday in New Brunswick, while they may continue through to Thursday in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Little relief is expected overnight, with low temperatures forecast between 17 and 20 C.

Thunderstorm watches lifted

Thunderstorm watches that were in effect for parts of Nova Scotia Tuesday morning have been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the watches for Lunenburg and Queens counties, saying conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

As of 10 a.m., those watches have been lifted.

A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave. Click here for more details.