Heavy rain continues to pour into the Maritimes heading into the Easter weekend

Anatomy of a soaker

A slow moving weather front continues to direct a stream of moisture up the eastern seaboard into the Maritimes. The lift (upward movement) in the atmosphere ahead of the front is causing the heavy moisture to rise and form into clouds and rain. The pattern persists into Saturday morning after which the final part of the system moves north over the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Rain is widespread in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday. There is also an increased risk of downpours within the rain during that period of time. Rain, except rain turning to wet snow for New Brunswick, continues into Friday night, with much of the remaining rain and snow mix will clear Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon.

Additional rain and weather warnings

There are already areas of New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia that have received over 30 mm of rain with much more to come. The most additional rain is expected across southwestern Nova Scotia and into central and southern New Brunswick. Downpours may also produce pockets of higher rain totals in eastern Nova Scotia, including eastern Halifax County to Cape Breton County, and possibly western Prince Edward Island.

By Saturday morning, those areas will have likely picked up rain totals in excess of 60, 80, and even 100 mm. While adding up over a period of days, the prolonged and heavy rain increases the risks of localized flooding, culvert washouts, and hydroplaning on roads.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for all of New Brunswick with the exception of Madawaska County and western Restigouche County. Central and southern areas of New Brunswick are particularly at risk of seeing rain totals over 100 mm by Saturday morning. River Watch New Brunswick only had a few sites listed at an advisory level as of Thursday afternoon. Residents in the province who live near a waterway (rivers, streams, creeks, tributaries) need to be aware that water levels will rise as the rain continues through the end of this week.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Shelburne, Yarmouth, Digby, and Annapolis Counties of Nova Scotia. The warnings call for additional rain up to or in excess of 80 mm through Friday night. The agency cautioning that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads” and that “localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Easter weekend outlook

Good Friday is a washout. Rain across the region with the risk of downpours. Not particularly cold with high temperatures ranging high single digits through mid-teens. Likewise wind won’t be a large issue, variable in direction with most gusts ranging from 20 to 40 km/h.

Saturday will see a mixture of rain and snow showers clear in the morning through afternoon. Wind becoming westerly and increasing in strength. Peak wind gusts for the Maritimes on Saturday are likely to range 40 to 70 km/h. Cooler, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid single digits for most.

Sunday is looking like the best of the three days. The most ideal for an Easter egg hunt. Wind will be northwest with gusts diminishing into a range of 20 to 40 km/h. A mix of sun and cloud with high temperatures again in the low-to-mid single digits.

Easter Sunday is set to be the fairest weather day of the long weekend.