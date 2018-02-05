

CTV Atlantic





Residents in Sydney, N.S., say the flooding that’s occurred over the past three days is the worst they’ve seen since the Thanksgiving Day flood of 2016 that dropped more than 200 millimetres of rain in the region.

Heavy rain combined with melting snow has caused flooding throughout the city. Resident Jean Doue says it’s an all-too-familiar scene.

“It's up to my sand bags. I put sandbags here a year ago and when I see it hit the sandbags, I know we're in trouble,” says Doue.

Crews were busy on Monday blocking off flooded streets, while residents’ sump pumps were working overtime to try and keep water out of their basement.

“The anxiety level is beyond,” says resident Walter Doue. “It's just so high right now that you don't think of anything else.”

Alma Head owns a hair salon in Sydney. The Thanksgiving Day flood in 2016 damaged her business so much that she had to put more than $90,000 of her own money for repairs, even after insurance coverage.

"There's no dollars to recomp this time around, so we just have to pray on the street that the water slows down,” Head says.

Cape Breton Regional Police are telling motorists to slow down as water continues to build up on roads.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality crews have been trying to keep up with the flooding, but there's not much they can do until the rain stops.

Jean Doue doesn’t believe the municipality is doing enough to prevent the brook beside her home from over flowing.

“What do you do if you don't have a home? What am I going to do if I can't live in this home? What am I going to do if it comes up when we're asleep?” Doue asks.

The municipality says crews are out clearing catch basins and keeping an eye on low-lying areas. They say if residents are having issues, call Public Works.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.