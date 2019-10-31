SAINT JOHN -- The heavy rain and wind brought a lot of disappointment for trick-or-treaters planning to go door-to-door tonight.

Some communities have moved celebrations inside as Mother Nature triggered many last-minute plans.

"I think in the cold nobody minds putting on a snowsuit and going out or bundling up extra heavy," said Meredith Leblanc, the Carleton Curling Club president.

It's different for rain, though, and some have decided to open their doors to an indoor trick-or-treat – including the curling club.

"It's good to get their kids in out of the cold of the rain and it also gives them a sense of being in a community in a safe place," Leblanc said.

But for the hardy there's no substitute for old-fashioned door-to-door trick-or-treating.

"We're going to do ponchos and umbrellas and," said mother Elizabeth Ward. "The insanity of what's going to be inside, it can't be done. There's going to be so many people."

With slick roads and limited visibility, the Saint John Police Force is warning drivers to be careful.

"Drive slow, whatever the posted limit is, maybe knock down five to ten kilometers off that, because we understand it is going to be raining quite hard and the children are still going to want to get out," said spokesman Jim Hennessy.