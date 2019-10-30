PETITCODIAC, N.B. -- There's enough rain coming on Thursday that some communities to the north and west of the Maritimes have postponed Halloween.

That's not the in most Maritime communities, although at least one community is looking for an alternative to help the trick-or-treaters stay dry.

The day is shaping up to be wet and windy, with rain expected to start across the region in the morning and worsen by nightfall.

The village of Peticodiac has found a dryer solution for trick-or-treaters.

"I've got two kids myself," said village councillor Teri McMackin. "I've got a four-year-old and a two-year-old, and I know for me if it's downpouring, I'm not bringing them out outside."

Amy McEvoy runs a busy daycare in the village. She says she offered to hold an indoor trick-or-treating experience in the dance studio attached to her home.

"We like to see it used as much as possible, and it's pretty accessible," McEvoy said. "Renfrew Street is the busiest street in Peticodiac for trick-or-treating, so it just made sense to open up where we have kids every day."

Since posting about the indoor option on Facebook, McEvoy says people have been donating candy to be handed out at the studio.

"They started first thing this morning and they've just been leaving it on the doorstep or at the daycare with the staff or wherever they can find someone to leave it with," she said.

More drastic measures are being taken in other areas.

Seven municipalities in Quebec -- many of them in the Montreal area -- are postponing trick-or-treating for one day to avoid the rain.

The same goes for at least 12 municipalities in New Hampshire.

In Petitcodiac, the response to the indoor option has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We're seeing parents like myself with young kids saying, 'Oh this is great, I'll bring little Jimmy by,'" said McMackin."We'll still be able to trick-or-treat, do it inside, get just enough candy but not too much and be able to go home dry."

Rain or shine, many areas have implemented curfews for kids out trick-or-treating, so officials suggest checking with your city or town council before making the rounds with your little ones.