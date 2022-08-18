Hefty fine for driver charged with stunting in Bedford, N.S.

A 38-year-old man was handed a hefty fine after police clocked a vehicle travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit Thursday afternoon. A 38-year-old man was handed a hefty fine after police clocked a vehicle travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit Thursday afternoon.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling

At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island