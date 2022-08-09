Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
The provincial Department of Transportation said late Monday night that goods had been transported that day to the Coast of Bays area, which includes a large aquaculture farm in the town of St. Alban's.
A news release said two helicopters had also begun bringing goods to the town of Harbour Breton, and that they would continue to do so until the emergency ended.
Two fires with area totaling over 160 square kilometres have shut down the only highway connecting the towns on Newfoundland's southern Connaigre Peninsula with the rest of the province.
The fires have been burning for over two weeks and the remote Bay d'Espoir highway hasn't opened up since last Thursday morning.
Federal Minister ofEmergency Preparedness Bill Blair said in a tweet Monday night that his department expanded its aid for the wildfire response, and that more resources will be deployed "as conditions allow."
Provincial officials have said a ferry would be dispatched from the town of Lewisporte to help bring supplies to stranded towns and move people out of the area. However, Monday night's news release said that ferry -- Sound of Islay -- has been delayed by mechanical trouble.
The vessel is in the provincial capital of St. John's being repaired, the release said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI
The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
Helicopters bring supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by raging forest fires
Helicopters have begun bringing essential supplies to southern Newfoundland towns cut off from the rest of the island by two out-of-control forest fires.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Billionaires are funding a massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice vanishes
Some of the world's richest men are funding a massive treasure hunt, complete with helicopters and transmitters, on the west coast of Greenland.
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it is
Ashton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Toronto
-
Crews find bodies of two men dead in debris of Ajax trench collapse
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men killed when the trench they were digging suddenly caved in on Monday, police said.
-
Ontario’s budget to be re-tabled: This is what Doug Ford promised
The Progressive Conservatives are set to re-table their 2022 budget today, nearly three months after it was presented to Ontarians.
-
Monster home built north of Toronto infuriating neighbours
A home under construction in Richmond Hill -- which is nearly twice as tall as the others on the street -- has heightened concerns among residents.
Calgary
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Health officials order Banff landlord to clean up rental home with dozens of tenants
Health officials have ordered a Banff landlord to clean up dangerous living conditions found at her rental home, where beds for 42 people were found.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide investigation after man's body found in Montreal recycling bin
Montreal police say the discovery of a man's body in a recycling bin in the city's east end Monday morning is now considered a homicide.
-
Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has requested an independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade Sunday after meeting with festival organizers Monday evening.
-
Man in hospital after gunfire in NDG
A man is in hospital after gunfire was heard in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Edmonton
-
Thousands of tickets still available for World Junior Championship games in Edmonton
Odd summer timing and an ongoing sexual assault scandal at Hockey Canada could be the reason thousands of tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championship are still available on the eve of the tournament, says an Edmonton professor.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crash
Sudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
The extraordinary political storm unleashed by the FBI search of Trump's Florida resort
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort is an extraordinary, historic development given that it targeted a former President of the United States and set off a political uproar he could use to stoke his likely 2024 White House bid.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
London
-
Dump truck hits Glendon Drive bridge overpass on Highway 402
Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 402 near Strathroy.
-
Missing toddler located by concerned citizen near Aylmer, Ont.
A concerned citizen helped locate a missing three-year-old child in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Suspect sought after Elgin County home invasion Monday
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect following a home invasion robbery Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director says
Provincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
WestJet starting direct flights from Winnipeg to warmer climates
Winnipeggers will soon be able to travel non-stop to a pair of hot tourist destinations.
Ottawa
-
Why many Ottawa public servants oppose return-to-office plans
For more than two years, federal public servants have been doing their jobs from home. Now, amid pressure to return to the office, they’re asking why that needs to change.
-
Capital Pride 'well on track' for August festival, but still seeking volunteers
After two summers of pandemic restrictions, Capital Pride is preparing for a major return to Ottawa streets in few weeks, and volunteers are still needed. However, executive director Toby Whitfield says organizers are prepared for the 2022 festival.
-
Lack of compensation for cancelled flights adding to travellers' frustration
The travel chaos at airports is more than just flight delays and cancellations. Now passengers are getting rejected by Air Canada for compensation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor asks for $125 monthly retainer fee, re-igniting health-care debate
A family physician in Victoria is asking patients for a monthly fee of $125 to access enhanced services such as longer appointments and home visits – re-igniting debate about British Columbians' access to health-care.
-
Canadian Blood Services' donor base at 10-year low, prompting urgent call for donations
Canadian Blood Services is facing a dire situation, with its donor base and blood supply reaching the lowest level they’ve been in nearly a decade.
-
'I will not be intimidated': B.C. MLA facing recall petition from anti-mandate crowd
An NDP MLA from B.C.'s Southern Interior is facing a recall petition spearheaded by constituents who are frustrated by the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
WestJet resuming direct flights from Regina to three international destinations
Three direct international flights are returning to Regina’s airport this winter.
-
Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident
A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Roosters likely abandoned at Greater Victoria park rescued by community members
A Saanich, B.C., woman is in search of a sanctuary for 10 roosters that she helped rescue from a South Island park.
-
Mill Bay home destroyed, man suffers burns in fire
One man suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Mill Bay, B.C., on Saturday.
-
Warrant issued for man after break-in, sexual assault on Vancouver Island
RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a break-in and sexual assault in Nanoose Bay, B.C.