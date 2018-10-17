

CTV Atlantic





Robin Moulton, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for cocaine trafficking.

Police say Moulton and another person, Forty-one-year-old Marie Antonette Bugay, were sentenced after an RCMP-led joint-force investigation led to their arrest in August 2017.

Moulton pleaded guilty to the trafficking charge, as well as a charge for possession of a drug press.

“In addition to jail time, he is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition, various forfeiture orders, and is required to submit a sample of his DNA,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Bugay, who police say is “an associate” of Moulton, was sentenced to 30 months in jail for possession of a loaded firearm without a license, possession of cocaine, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Bugay was given a 10-year firearms prohibition, and had to forfeit $77,000 that was seized as proceeds of crime at the time of her arrest, and submit a sample of her DNA.