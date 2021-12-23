'Help us to break the silence, to address the violence': Community prays in virtual vigil after 8-year-old boy shot and killed

Hundreds of Nova Scotians gathered virtually Thursday night to pray after an 8-year-old boy from North Preston, N.S. was shot and killed earlier this week.

The virtual vigil played out on Zoom while more than 425 people watched a YouTube livestream via the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, extending condolences to the family of Lee’Marion Cain.

There were calls for peace, justice and strength during a time of sadness, confusion and anger.

Several pastors led the community through prayer, including Reverend Wallace Smith of Saint Thomas Baptist Church, who said he spoke with the family of Lee’Marion on Wednesday.

“Hopefully our prayers can be strong and encouraging to help them get through this awful thing they’re going through right now,” Smith said.

“We are saddened because of the tragedy of this young boy, eight years old, taking a bullet for someone else. But Lord God we know you are the great physician and the great healer, and you will heal them in the days that lie ahead."

Reverend Dr. Lennett Anderson prayed for people to speak up.

“We pray that justice will come to fruition in this province,” Anderson said. “Help us to break the silence. To address the violence. We pray that you would soften the hearts of anyone with information.”

The virtual vigil was organized by area MLA Angela Simmonds, the African United Baptist Association, the Association of Black Social Workers and the Health Association of Black Canadians.

The Health Association of Black Canadians shared information about a support line that was set up during COVID-19. People can call 1-855-732-1253 ext. 2, leave a voicemail, and messages will be returned within 12 hours.

Earlier Thursday a memorial made up of teddy bears and flowers continued to grow outside of Nelson Whynder Elementary School in North Preston.

Miranda Cain, cousin of Lee’Marion and founder of not-for-profit North Preston’s Future, said the community is in shock.

“We’re just trying to now pull together and comfort his mom really because she’s going to really feel it for years and years to come,” Cain said. “Christmas is throwing a big wrench into it. COVID as well. To even think about his funeral services and how we all can’t go to the service to say our farewells to them.”

Lee'Marion's death happened as a result of a shooting that occurred on Tuesday on Windmill Road in Dartmouth just after 4 p.m.

Halifax Regional Police say the boy and a 26-year-old man were shot while in a vehicle.

Police say the shots were fired from another vehicle and the 26-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No other details about the man were provided by police.

“We do not believe this to be a random incident,” Const. John MacLeod said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “The suspects are described as two Black men driving a burgundy SUV. Possibly a Chevrolet with tinted windows.”

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made.

When asked whether the incident was linked to any recent shootings, Const. MacLeod said the investigation is in its early stages and police don’t have any information to suggest that it is connected to other incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).