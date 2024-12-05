Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday

A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.

Weather warnings

Snowfall warnings are in place across central and northern New Brunswick, where 15 to 25 cm is expected to fall until Thursday evening.

“Heavy snow will move northeast across the province today. Snow will be heaviest later this morning for western New Brunswick, and this afternoon into this evening for the northeast,” the warning reads.

“Accumulations will vary considerably over short distances, as some areas may become mixed with rain this afternoon. Windy conditions can also be expected for some coastal areas.”

In Nova Scotia, wind warnings are in effect for eastern areas of the province. Southeasterly winds could reach up to 90 km/h Thursday afternoon and evening. A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect for Inverness County - Mabou and northern Cape Breton, where winds could reach up to 150 km/h.

A wind warning is in place in P.E.I.’s Kings County, where maximum southeasterly wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has compiled a province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm here.

Schools

Several schools in the northwest region of New Brunswick are closed Thursday due to the weather. A full list can be found here.

Schools in Nova Scotia are closed for a progress conference and teacher professional practice day. There are no school closures on P.E.I.

Transportation

Northumberland Ferries says all departures from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., have been cancelled Thursday due to the weather.

The ferry resumed service for the first time in more than two months on Wednesday, though a “technical issue” on MV Confederation caused it to go out of service after just a few hours.

Northumberland Ferries said in a post on social media Wednesday night that the technical issue has been resolved and weather conditions are being closely monitored for Friday.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says Highway 102 between Fall River and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is slippery Thursday morning and police are responding to collisions in the area. Motorists are asked to slow down during their commute.

The Confederation Bridge is warning that wind conditions could result in traffic restrictions Thursday.

Power

There are no significant power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning.

As of 8 a.m., there were two outages in Nova Scotia affecting fewer than five customers, five outages in New Brunswick affecting 114 customers and no outages on P.E.I.