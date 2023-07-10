Higgs says 2022 law change not meant to benefit oil companies 'at all'
On June 30, gas in Saint John, N.B., could be found just below $1.60 per litre.
Following the implementation of the carbon tax on July 1 and the introduction of new clean fuel regulations on July 7, gas in the port city now averages $1.70, still cheaper than the provincial maximum of $1.74.
The price jump is as expected with the New Brunswick’s Energy and Utilities Board new clean fuel regulations carbon adjuster of 6.17 cents on gasoline plus another 0.93 cents of HST on the adjuster, a total jump of over seven cents.
The remaining two cent increase consumers in New Brunswick saw Friday would come from the benchmark market price of the product.
“What’s happening in this clean fuel or carbon adjuster that has come into play has never been done anywhere else in the world,” says Atlantica Centre for Energy President Michelle Robichaud. “It’s extremely complex, and at the end of the day, it is meant to help increase that price so that we reduce our reliance on carbon emitting products.”
The good news is Maritimers shouldn’t expect another massive jump like they have the past two weeks. Robichaud says prices will vary by a few cents week in and week out, which is nothing new for those living in this part of the country.
“These adjustments will come into play probably every week,” says Robichaud. “And we have to remember that the benchmark market price that we use is really what we use for setting our baseline for our prices at the pumps. It is really critical for all governments to understand that in order to keep us on that path to net zero, it has to affordable and it has to be understood by Atlantic Canadians.”
“The only thing this did was recognize a new Canadian tax being imposed upon the industry so what it did was protect retailers.” says New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs in reference to the new carbon adjuster. “It had nothing to do with ability for refiners in New Brunswick to pass on that price to consumers.”
On Saturday, the New Brunswick leader released a statement providing clarity to his province on the new clean fuel regulations.
University of New Brunswick politics professor J.P. Lewis found the timing of the premier’s release interesting.
“It’s not just about the public policy we are talking about,” says Lewis. “But one way to turn the page on people focusing on squabbles within your own party caucus and party is to find a new political fight. That political fight is with the federal government and the prime minister.”
While the clean fuel regulations are imposed by the federal government, the New Brunswick government changed legislation in December 2022 to pass the extra cost to consumers. The statement cites a potentially devastating impact on small family-owned gas stations.
“This wasn’t to help the oil companies at all,” Higgs insists. “It was to ensure the retailers would have a margin that they had for a long time in the formula. Because this was a new tax being imposed upon them, now that would eat into their ability to run their service station."
Carbon tax credits are set to come to oil companies to help invest in environmentally-friendly improvements. Higgs notes those credits have yet to be available to New Brunswick refiners, who he says are second to none already in Canada when it comes to cleaner practices.
“Do you know what the option is if we ignore that?” Higgs says if companies can’t get the carbon credits to help improve practices. “They will buy from other countries like India or the Middle East and other countries that don’t have these emissions at all.”
“We are putting ourselves in a real box here that doesn’t necessarily change the consumption rates, but it does indeed change the cost of living and working in Atlantic Canada.”
The New Brunswick leader is currently in Winnipeg, M.B., for the annual premier’s meeting. Higgs says he, along with the other three Atlantic premiers, will continue to fight against the new regulations imposed on Atlantic Canadians.
“We argued against the additional clean fuel standards tax because we get hit harder in Atlantic Canada,” says Higgs. “Because we don’t have the big transportation systems throughout our provinces, and we do a lot of travelling just to move around in rural Atlantic Canada.”
The four Atlantic Canadian premiers have previously sent a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on their concerns as it relates to the new federal regulations.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
Nearly half of Canadians have lost sleep over financial stress, especially young people: survey
As the country grapples with rising living costs and inflation, a new report reveals that for the sixth consecutive year, money remains the primary source of stress for Canadians, particularly for younger Canadians.
Canadian teenager questioned for allegedly defacing a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan
A 17-year-old Canadian was brought in for questioning for allegedly carving a name into a wooden pillar at a UNESCO-listed temple in the historic city of Nara, Japan, according to local police.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
The illusion of silence: Why researchers say you can hear the sound of nothing
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University theorize silence may not be deafening after all in a new study testing the illusion of silence and why people can actually hear it.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.
Toronto
-
Cellphone and security video reveals chilling moments before a Toronto mother was killed by stray bullet
Two videos obtained by CTV News Toronto show moments around the time of the shooting leading up to when a stray bullet killing a 44-year-old woman in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Jay-Z gifts Beyoncé fan $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
Calgary
-
A record number of Albertans are concerned about being able to manage their debt
The number of Canadians facing insolvency has hit a record high, with more than a third (35 per cent) saying they cannot meet their financial obligations.
-
Lake Louise resort reopens following staff accommodation fire
The gondola and food services reopened at Lake Louise Mountain Resort on Monday, one week after a massive fire destroyed its staff accommodation.
-
Stampede expands indoor spaces and activities so people can stay cool and dry in extreme weather
The extreme heat and rain aren't stopping thousands from taking part in the Calgary Stampede.
Montreal
-
'An unusual time to be driving': Man condemns latest traffic stop by Montreal police
Anti-racism advocates are calling on police in Montreal to modify their policy on street checks again after a West Island man said he was recently stopped at night and told by an officer it was an 'unusual time to be driving.'
-
Q&A with a Montreal researcher who's working on a cancer treatment vaccine
Cancer researchers at the Universite de Montreal Research Centre (CRCHUM) have teamed up with Quebec City-based biotechnology company Angany to try to develop cancer treatment vaccines. The goal is to identify genetic targets in each patient after a cancer diagnosis and then produce a custom-made vaccine in a matter of weeks, to trigger a personalized immune response.
-
Quebec labour minister proposes binding arbitration to settle ongoing Montreal cemetery strike
Quebec's labour minister says he is 'very optimistic' that there might be a way out of the months-long strike at the country's largest cemetery that has caused heartache for hundreds of grieving families.
Edmonton
-
Death of man in north Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are calling the death of a man in north Edmonton suspicious.
-
2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer
Two people have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer in south Edmonton last September.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges
A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.
-
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
-
Pain, anger boil over as families of Sudbury arson victims have their say
The families of three people who died in a townhouse fire in Sudbury in April 2021 read out gut-wrenching victim impact statements Monday in Sudbury court.
London
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Aiden Curtis
On what would’ve been his 12th birthday, people gathered for a vigil to remember Aiden Curtis, the St. Thomas, Ont. boy who was killed by an alleged impaired driver on July 4.
-
Impaired driver on 'booze cruise' sentenced to five years
Lori Manion is heartbroken when she thinks of the senseless crash that took the life of her only daughter. On March 11, 2020, her daughter Amanda Manion-Lewington died in a crash south of London, Ont. while with friends.
-
Jury selected in hit and run case which put teen in a coma
The jury has been selected in a hit and run case which left a London, Ont. teenager with significant life altering head trauma injuries that he continues to deal with.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
-
Man steals ambulance, hits minivan and tree: RCMP
A 20-year-old man allegedly stole and crashed an ambulance in Thompson from EMS workers that were treating him over the weekend.
-
'Everything was gone': Parents of crash victim heartbroken after highway memorial disappears
The parents of Ethan Boyer – a 19-year-old who died in a car crash in 2019 – say they are heartbroken after learning the memorial for their son has disappeared.
Ottawa
-
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
Saskatoon
-
The new Jazzfest venue is a hit with this Saskatoon couple — they live across the street
For Patricia and Bob Hoffman, moving to a home overlooking the river 20 years ago was their dream. Now, having front row seats to the festival is an added bonus.
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
North American Indigenous Games nurtures generations of Sask. athletes
The 10th edition of the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) are less than a week away, with athletes representing 756 First Nations across the continent set to gather in Nova Scotia in the spirit of competition.
Vancouver
-
Pack your patience, delays likely to continue at YVR: air traffic control association
If your travel plans this summer include hopping aboard a flight, be prepared to wait.
-
RCMP sniper's bullet ruptured aorta of man in mental distress
At the coroner's inquest into the death of a man killed by an RCMP sharpshooter following a six-hour standoff, jurors heard testimony from an advanced care paramedic.
-
Patients evacuated after fire in Surrey Memorial Hospital ER bathroom
A fire in a bathroom prompted the evacuation of part of Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency department Monday morning, forcing some patients to seek care elsewhere.
Regina
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Province set to restore 2 per cent tax rate for Sask. small businesses
Saskatchewan's small businesses tax rate couldn't be any lower. A fact that's changing as pandemic measures continue to be phased out.
-
E-Scooters successful so far in Regina, providers say
E-scooters have been hitting the streets in Regina for the past two weeks, allowing many residents to take them out for a spin.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating suspicious house fire after 2 people seen fleeing scene
Mounties are investigating a suspicious house fire in Nanaimo on Sunday. "This residence has been a source of concern for the neighbourhood for some time, due to illegal squatting and drug use," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.
-
Search for missing woman Melissa McDevitt suspended in Sooke
A second search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in the Sooke backcountry in December has been suspended. Members of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue led the search in the Charters River area over the weekend with support from the Sooke RCMP and several volunteer search groups from across the region.