

CTV Atlantic





A high-risk sex offender is facing new charges, including sexual assault, eight months after he was released from prison to a Nova Scotia community.

Eddie Matthew Henshaw was released from New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary on May 23 after completing a sentence for sexual offences.

At the time, the RCMP had advised residents in the Windsor, N.S., area that Henshaw would be living in the community, and that he was considered a high-risk offender.

Police say they learned of a new sexual assault complaint against Henshaw on Jan. 24. He was arrested later that day.

Henshaw is facing new charges of voyeurism, sexual assault, and breach of recognizance, in connection with the alleged incidents on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

Henshaw, of Three Mile Plains, N.S., appeared in court on Monday and has been placed on house arrest.

Henshaw has a criminal record dating back to 1993 for convictions of assault causing bodily harm, assault, and sexual assault.

According to parole documents previously obtained by CTV News, Henshaw sexually assaulted two female children almost daily over several years while in a position of trust.

The documents also stated that, in 2013, Henshaw offered a drive home to a female child he knew, but instead he brought her to an isolated area, grabbed her by the hair, and held her head under water while threatening to kill her. Henshaw then sexually assaulted her and, after she pleaded for her life and promised not to tell anyone, he dropped her off near her home naked from the waist down, according to the documents.

Police say the investigation into the new allegations is ongoing.