Residents in the Windsor, N.S., area are expressing outrage after learning a convicted sex offender who committed crimes against children has moved into their community.

Eddie Matthew Henshaw was released from the Dorchester Penitentiary on May 23 after completing a sentence for sexual offences.

Much to their dismay, Ashley Swinamer and Matt Swinamer say Henshaw has moved in with his father, who lives next door.

The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, Maddie, and says their house is only 100 feet away from Henshaw’s father’s home.

Matt Swinamer says he wants Henshaw to move out, and is prepared to take matters into his own hands to protect his wife and family.

“Probably not gonna be good for me, but I’ll tell you, if it comes to it, I will take charge,” says the concerned father. “I’ve already told everybody.”

Police say 45-year-old Henshaw has a criminal record dating back to 1993 for convictions of assault causing bodily harm, assault, and sexual assault.

According to parole documents obtained by CTV News, Henshaw sexually assaulted two female children almost daily over several years while in a position of trust.

The documents also state that, in 2013, Henshaw offered a drive home to a female child he knew, but instead he brought her to an isolated area, grabbed her by the hair, and held her head under water while threatening to kill her. Henshaw then sexually assaulted her and, after she pleaded for her life and promised not to tell anyone, he dropped her off near her home naked from the waist down, according to the documents.

The details of his crimes are deeply disturbing to Ashley Swinamer, who says she won’t be allowing Maddie to stray too far from their yard. It also prompted her to have an uncomfortable conversation with her young daughter.

“I explained what sex is and that there’s bad people out there that try to do that stuff to children,” she says.

Henshaw’s release came with a lengthy list of conditions, including not possessing certain weapons, not possessing or consuming alcohol and non-prescription drugs, and having no communication with his victims, for a period of two years.

He is not allowed to have contact with children under the age of 16 or be within 100 metres from public parks, schools, or anywhere one might reasonably expect children under 16 to be present.

A number of children live in the neighbourhood, but police say those rules don’t apply in this case.

“We have worked with our partners at Family and Children’s Services and also with Corrections Services Canada to determine that a breach did not take place in this instance,” says Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, media relations officer for the RCMP.

Police say a formal complaint would have to be laid in order for them to get involved, and they are reminding residents that any vigilante action against Henshaw won’t be tolerated.

Matt Swinamer says he’s not making any promises at this point.

“I don’t even want to see him out in the yard,” he says. “It’s just got me boiling.”

The Swinamers say they realize Henshaw has to live somewhere, but they don’t want him living next door.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko