History making crystal methamphetamine bust: N.B. RCMP

As a result of a investigation by the RCMP, investigators seized close to 20 kilograms, or about 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. (Photo courtesy: RCMP) As a result of a investigation by the RCMP, investigators seized close to 20 kilograms, or about 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories