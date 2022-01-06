History making crystal methamphetamine bust: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP has made what they say may be the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the province's history.

In a release on Thursday, RCMP say around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers executed three search warrants at different locations in Moncton, N.B. and the Pine Glen, N.B. area.

As a result, investigators seized close to 20 kilograms, or about 44 pounds, of what they believe is crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized methamphetamine pills, hydromorphone pills , other various pills, a large amount of Canadian money, two prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

The street value of the drugs, along with amount of cash seized, weren’t released by police.

RCMP say the investigation began in November 2021.

Three people from Moncton were arrested, including Courtney Kenny, 24, who appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand Thursday.

Kenny was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

A 41-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were later released on conditions.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force.

Members of the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit, Codiac Regional Police and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the searches.