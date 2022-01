HMCS Montreal departed Halifax this morning for a deployment to the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

The ship's company of nearly 240 will participate in a six-month deployment as part of NATO exercises.

The ship replaces HMCS Fredericton, which arrived back home to Halifax on Dec. 17.

HMCS Montreal will deploy with a CH-148 cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, making it the seventh cyclone to conduct flight operations.