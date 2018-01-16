Featured
HMCS St. John's to head to Mediterranean Sea to participate in NATO operation
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 8:17AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 12:56PM AST
HALIFAX -- A departure ceremony is being held on the Halifax waterfront today for the crew of HMCS St. John's.
The Royal Canadian Navy ship is headed to the Mediterranean Sea for a deployment with NATO forces.
HMCS St. John's is participating in Operation Reassurance, an ongoing exercise aimed at promoting security and stability in central and eastern Europe.
The ship is serving with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in the Mediterranean Sea.
It's the second time the ship has participated in the operation.